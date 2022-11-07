An associate of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, his "cook" Evgeniy Prigozhin admitted that he influenced the course of the elections in the United States of America.
This was reported by Russia News.
"We intervened, are interfering and will intervene. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know. During our spot operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," answers Prigozhinʼs company Concord, which is associated with him.
- Elections will be held in the USA on November 8, 2022. Candidates for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will participate in them, as well as elect the governors of 39 states and territories of the country.
- Russia is using a "troll factory" better known as the "Internet Research Agency" to spread propaganda on social media. It inflicts "blows" on Western countries and in the zones of influence of Russia. There was a lot of talk about Russian trolls after the U.S. presidential election in 2016. Then Donald Trump got into a scandal due to interference in the elections, and the U.S. Ministry of Justice officially accused 13 employees of the "Agency", including its general director, Putinʼs "cook" Yevgeniy Prigozhin, of interference.