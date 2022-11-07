An associate of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, his "cook" Evgeniy Prigozhin admitted that he influenced the course of the elections in the United States of America.

This was reported by Russia News.

"We intervened, are interfering and will intervene. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know. During our spot operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," answers Prigozhinʼs company Concord, which is associated with him.