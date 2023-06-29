Three Colombians were injured in Kramatorsk due to a Russian missile strike. President Petro reacted

Three Colombian citizens were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk. The countryʼs president Gustavo Petro said that Russia had violated the rules of warfare.
"Russia attacked three defenseless Colombians. Thus, she violated the rules of warfare. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should deliver a diplomatic note of protest. We are waiting for Sergio, Hector and Catalina to return to their homes," he wrote.
Colombian politician Sergio Jaramillo, writer Hector Abad Faciolince and journalist Catalina Gómez Ángel were at that time in the cafe that Russia hit with a missile. They were accompanied by Ukrainian Viktoria Amelina. All three Colombians received minor injuries, Amelina is currently in hospital in serious condition.
- At 7:32 p.m. on June 27, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk, targeting a public catering establishment near where there was a large crowd of people. According to SBU, an agent of the Russian special services, an employee of a local gas transportation company, told the Russians that there were many visitors in the central cafe. SBU believes that he corrected the Russian missile strike.
- On June 29, search and rescue operations were completed in Kramatorsk after a Russian missile strike. 12 people died. All victims have already been identified.