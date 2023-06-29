Three Colombians were injured in Kramatorsk due to a Russian missile strike. President Petro reacted

Three Colombian citizens were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk. The countryʼs president Gustavo Petro said that Russia had violated the rules of warfare.

"Russia attacked three defenseless Colombians. Thus, she violated the rules of warfare. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should deliver a diplomatic note of protest. We are waiting for Sergio, Hector and Catalina to return to their homes," he wrote.

Colombian politician Sergio Jaramillo, writer Hector Abad Faciolince and journalist Catalina Gómez Ángel were at that time in the cafe that Russia hit with a missile. They were accompanied by Ukrainian Viktoria Amelina. All three Colombians received minor injuries, Amelina is currently in hospital in serious condition.