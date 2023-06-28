Lithuania will transfer NASAMS systems to Ukraine

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda informed on Twitter that his country has bought two NASAMS launchers, which it plans to transfer to Ukraine for sky defense.
According to him, air defense plays a key role in the fight against the aggressor — Russia.
Gitanas Nauseda also added that he was waiting for "new collective decisions regarding support for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius."
- NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.
- At the end of May, the US State Department decided to approve the possible sale of the NASAMS system and its equipment to Ukraine at an estimated cost of $285 million.