NATO in Vilnius will approve an aid package for Ukraine to bring it closer to Alliance standards

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the Allianceʼs Vilnius summit on July 11-12, an aid package will be adopted, which should bring Ukraine closer to NATO standards in a few years.

He reported this in a comment to Welt.

"Ukraineʼs future lies with NATO. But now the priority for Ukraine is to establish itself as a sovereign and independent state — otherwise there is no point in discussing membership," he said.

Stoltenberg added that after the end of the war, there should be agreements on the security of Ukraine so that over time Russia could not rearm and attack again. Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine will not receive an invitation to NATO during the summit in Vilnius. Ukraineʼs victory in the war remains a priority.