NATO in Vilnius will approve an aid package for Ukraine to bring it closer to Alliance standards

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the Allianceʼs Vilnius summit on July 11-12, an aid package will be adopted, which should bring Ukraine closer to NATO standards in a few years.
He reported this in a comment to Welt.
"Ukraineʼs future lies with NATO. But now the priority for Ukraine is to establish itself as a sovereign and independent state — otherwise there is no point in discussing membership," he said.
Stoltenberg added that after the end of the war, there should be agreements on the security of Ukraine so that over time Russia could not rearm and attack again. Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine will not receive an invitation to NATO during the summit in Vilnius. Ukraineʼs victory in the war remains a priority.
- The head of the Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, said that at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the Alliance should make a political decision — to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or commit to doing so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.
- According to The Financial Times, the USA, Germany, and Hungary are resisting attempts by Poland and the Baltic states to offer Ukraine a plan for NATO membership at the Allianceʼs July summit in Vilnius.