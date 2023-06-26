The Prime Minister of Greece received a second term in office after the victory of the far-right in the elections

The leader of Greeceʼs center-right New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a second four-year term as prime minister.

CNN writes about it.

Mitsotakisʼs party won the parliamentary elections with 40% of the vote. Its main competitor, the left-wing Syriza party, won 17% of the vote.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised after his victory that "major reforms" would begin soon, and that his party had "high goals that will transform Greece."