The Prime Minister of Greece received a second term in office after the victory of the far-right in the elections

The leader of Greeceʼs center-right New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a second four-year term as prime minister.
Mitsotakisʼs party won the parliamentary elections with 40% of the vote. Its main competitor, the left-wing Syriza party, won 17% of the vote.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised after his victory that "major reforms" would begin soon, and that his party had "high goals that will transform Greece."
- On May 29, the president of Greece Kateryna Sakellaropoulou, dissolved the parliament by decree and scheduled new elections for June 25.
- On May 25, parliamentary parties in Greece declared that they could not agree on a coalition, so they were ready for new elections.
- On May 21, the New Democracy party led by the current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the parliamentary elections in Greece. She won more than 40% of the votes. The left party SYRIZA, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, came in second place. More than 20% of voters voted for her. Three more parties also entered the parliament.