The EU will pay €100 million to countries whose economies were affected by the influx of Ukrainian grain

The countries of the European Union have decided to pay €100 million to farmers in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria, whose economies have been affected by the surplus of exports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

This is reported by RMF FM.

Polish farmers will receive €40 million from this amount. Now the Polish authorities will be able to increase aid to farmers by 200%, allocating funds from their own budget.

After the start of a full-scale war, the European Union canceled all tariffs and quotas for the transit of Ukrainian grain. Farmers from Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia were reported to have lost €417 million due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into their markets.