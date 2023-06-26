FT: Germany opposes EU plan to transfer frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

Germany rejects the European Unionʼs plan to transfer the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Berlin fears legal and financial risks.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about it.

The European Commission is working to raise billions of euros by requiring financial institutions that have frozen Russian assets to hand over some of their profits and use them to rebuild Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Berlin believes that the idea of using Russian money to rebuild Ukraine raises "difficult financial and legal questions." This would set a precedent for others, particularly Poland, which would be able to demand reparations from Germany for the damage caused during World War II.