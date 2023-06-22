Brussels will offer to use Russian assets frozen in the EU to restore Ukraine

Brussels will soon offer to use the profits from more than €200 billion of assets of the Russian central bank, frozen in the EU, to restore Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, writes Politico.

"We will come out with this proposal before the summer break," she noted.

According to Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, this is legally very difficult, so there will be discussions with EU member states, but he hopes to resolve the issue.

Dombrovskis emphasized that, on the one hand, this is a matter of international law, since Russia, as an aggressor, is responsible for paying for the damages it has caused, but, on the other hand, it is also a matter of EU taxpayersʼ money.

"The more we direct Russian assets to the restoration of Ukraine, the less EU funding is needed," he explained.