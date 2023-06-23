Zelensky: For corruption in the courts, responsibility should be increased — from 10 to 15 years of imprisonment

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) considered the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for corruption in courts.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this after the meeting of the National Security Council on June 23.

"Among the proposals, in particular, to strengthen criminal liability for corruption offenses in the sphere of justice, and to make it tangible. From 10 to 15 years with confiscation of property... And that this applies to those who demand money, who take money, who keep this system of corruption at all its links," Zelensky noted.

The reason for the Verkhovna Radaʼs appeal to the NSDC was the case with Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Knyazev, who was caught accepting a bribe of almost $3 million.

There should also be checks on the integrity of judges, and not only before appointment: "Unfortunately, time can change people for whom there was a positive conclusion at the beginning of their work in the courts." Zelensky believes that lie detector tests should also be carried out, as well as the role of the jury trial should be strengthened, and the cases of its use in Ukraine should be expanded.

Separately, the NSDC discussed the issue of protecting the rights of businesses and investors in courts. If a separate mechanism is needed that will protect business and the rights of investors, then it must be ensured, there are relevant proposals.