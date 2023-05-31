Ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev changed the preventive measure

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure against the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, reducing the amount of bail from 107 million hryvnias to 75 million hryvnias.

This is reported by Transparency International.

He will remain in custody until July 14 unless he posts bail. Knyazevʼs lawyers asked to change his preventive measure to any measure that does not involve arrest.