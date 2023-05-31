Ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev changed the preventive measure

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure against the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, reducing the amount of bail from 107 million hryvnias to 75 million hryvnias.
This is reported by Transparency International.
He will remain in custody until July 14 unless he posts bail. Knyazevʼs lawyers asked to change his preventive measure to any measure that does not involve arrest.
- On May 15, it became known that Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant ( here are more details about the case ). Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16 , the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev received suspicion, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail (107 million hryvnias).
- Stanislav Kravchenko — the head of the Criminal Court of Cassation ( here is his profile ) — became the new head of the Supreme Court.