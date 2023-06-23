Ukraine will receive another 20 “Marder” from “Rheinmetall” in the summer

The German concern Rheinmetall plans to deliver 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine this summer.

This is written by Welt with a reference to the order fulfillment schedule from the company.

In total, Ukraine will receive 60 Marders: 40 from Rheinmetall and 20 from the Bundeswehr. The German government will pay for the latter.

The concern offers Ukraine another 60 IFVs, work on which continues in Lower Saxony and Hesse. Rheinmetall assures that ten Marders will be ready per month.