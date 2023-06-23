Ukraine will receive another 20 “Marder” from “Rheinmetall” in the summer

The German concern Rheinmetall plans to deliver 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine this summer.
This is written by Welt with a reference to the order fulfillment schedule from the company.
In total, Ukraine will receive 60 Marders: 40 from Rheinmetall and 20 from the Bundeswehr. The German government will pay for the latter.
The concern offers Ukraine another 60 IFVs, work on which continues in Lower Saxony and Hesse. Rheinmetall assures that ten Marders will be ready per month.
- Rheinmetall is a German defense concern, one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The concern produces, in particular, Panther, Leopard tanks, Marder IFVs and PzH 2000 howitzers.
- On May 12, the German Rheinmetall concern established a joint venture with Ukroboronprom to repair and produce tanks in Ukraine. It is planned that it will become operational in July 2023. The first joint developments will be tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.