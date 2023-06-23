Ukraine returned the bodies of 51 defenders

The bodies of another 51 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.
The Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.
The repatriation of the bodies of servicemen took place from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center of the SBU, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.
Ukraine returns the bodies of fallen soldiers as required by the norms of the Geneva Conventions.
- On May 30, the bodies of 79 more dead servicemen were returned to Ukraine. The bodies of Ukrainian defenders were handed over to their families for burial.
- On May 25, 106 servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. It was also possible to repatriate the bodies of two foreigners and a Ukrainian woman.
- On May 5, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 80 dead soldiers.