Ukraine returned the bodies of 51 defenders

The bodies of another 51 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

The repatriation of the bodies of servicemen took place from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center of the SBU, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

Ukraine returns the bodies of fallen soldiers as required by the norms of the Geneva Conventions.