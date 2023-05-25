Ukraine returned 106 military personnel from Russian captivity

106 servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. It was also possible to repatriate the bodies of two foreigners and a Ukrainian woman.

This was written by the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak.

Among those released from captivity are 8 officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants who fought in the Bakhmut direction. Of them, 68 were considered missing.

"They fought for Bakhmut and performed a feat that prevented the enemy from advancing further into our east. Each of them is a hero of our state," Yermak wrote.

The freed servicemen (98 people) belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 21 representatives of the Territorial Defense, seven border guards and one serviceman of the State Special Transport Service.

Seven soldiers have bullet and shrapnel wounds, burns and fractures, aggravated chronic diseases. The oldest of them is 59 years old, and the youngest is 21 years old.

The return was carried out by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War together with the OP team.