Ukraine returned the bodies of 79 fallen soldiers

The bodies of another 79 dead servicemen were returned to Ukraine. They were transferred from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories writes about this.

The bodies of Ukrainian defenders will be handed over to their families for burial.

The bodies were returned with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons at the Ministry of Reintegration, together with law enforcement agencies, in compliance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.