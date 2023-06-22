Government: Damage to the environment from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam exceeded $1.5 billion

The damages caused to the environment of Ukraine due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP dam already amount to more than $1.5 billion.

This was announced by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets.

"We objectively understand that part of the ecosystems has been lost forever. They will not recover. We have lost endemic animal species. These are species that existed only in one place on earth — in the South of Ukraine. We lost half of the forest in this area," he said.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian authorities are currently preparing a plan to restore the region that suffered from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam.