After the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, the Dnipro actually returns to its course

After the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP, the water retreated from the banks of the reservoir by 1 300-1 600 meters.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"The Dnipro is practically returning to its course, in which it was 70 years ago," the minister noted.

According to him, all the necessary calculations are currently being carried out, which will make it possible to forecast the water needs of the population and the capacity of the Dnipro water basin.

One of the urgent needs in the zone of liquidation of the consequences of the hydroelectric power plant explosion remains water, both drinking and technical.

"Now [water] is being picked up. But the authorities are doing everything possible to carry out a complex of geodetic and reconnaissance works in the shortest possible time in order to start the wells," Klymenko noted.

At the same time, 10 filtration stations for cleaning drinking water are operating at the site of the accident. Currently, there is at least a monthʼs worth of supplies to provide everyone with drinking water.