After the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, the Dnipro actually returns to its course

After the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP, the water retreated from the banks of the reservoir by 1 300-1 600 meters.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
"The Dnipro is practically returning to its course, in which it was 70 years ago," the minister noted.
According to him, all the necessary calculations are currently being carried out, which will make it possible to forecast the water needs of the population and the capacity of the Dnipro water basin.
One of the urgent needs in the zone of liquidation of the consequences of the hydroelectric power plant explosion remains water, both drinking and technical.
"Now [water] is being picked up. But the authorities are doing everything possible to carry out a complex of geodetic and reconnaissance works in the shortest possible time in order to start the wells," Klymenko noted.
At the same time, 10 filtration stations for cleaning drinking water are operating at the site of the accident. Currently, there is at least a monthʼs worth of supplies to provide everyone with drinking water.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, people in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea may also be left without drinking water, there is a threat of destroying part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.