Ukraine managed to return three prisoners of war from Hungary

The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to take three out of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war out of Hungary.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, on June 20.
The military is already on Ukrainian territory, they are being assisted. Ukraine continues to work to return the rest of its military, which Russia handed over to Hungary.
- On June 8, the Russian Orthodox Church announced that it had handed over to Hungary Ukrainian prisoners of war originally from Transcarpathia, who took part in hostilities.
- The Ukrainian side did not know about it and was not involved in the process in any way. The issue of prisoners of war is handled exclusively by the Coordination Headquarters, with which neither the ROC nor Hungary contacted. Officially, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijártó, stated that Budapest was not involved in this, and the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners to the Hungarian side took place as a result of "discussions between the church and religious organizations."