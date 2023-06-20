News

Ukraine managed to return three prisoners of war from Hungary

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to take three out of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war out of Hungary.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, on June 20.

The military is already on Ukrainian territory, they are being assisted. Ukraine continues to work to return the rest of its military, which Russia handed over to Hungary.