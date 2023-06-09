Hungary confirms the statement of the Russian Orthodox Church on the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Kyiv does not know about this

Hungary confirmed that the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) returned to it 11 Ukrainian servicemen of Transcarpathian origin from captivity.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Zholt Shemien, who is also responsible for church affairs, in a comment to the Hungarian publication atv.

"This is my human and patriotic duty," Zholt Chemien noted.

The Ukrainian side did not know about it and was not involved in the process in any way. In a comment to "Babel", the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Andriy Yusov stated that the issue of prisoners of war is dealt with exclusively by the Coordination Headquarters, with which neither the ROC nor Hungary contacted. Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the State Government are establishing all the circumstances, clarifying the names of those released and working on their return.