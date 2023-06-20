The deputy of the Kyiv City Council Yaryna Aryeva made a mandate. She is suspected of committing an accident

The deputy of the Kyiv City Council Yaryna Aryeva filed a mandate after the Kyiv Court of Appeals changed her preventive measure to 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet. Aryeva is suspected of having committed a traffic accident while under the influence of drugs.

A member of the Kyiv City Council Ksenia Semenova reported this.

On May 23, 2023, the law enforcement officers informed Aryeva of the suspicion of committing a traffic accident with serious consequences while under the influence of drugs. On the same day, the court ordered her to be placed under house arrest from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for a period of two months. The prosecutorʼs office filed an appeal against this decision with a request to additionally impose a temporary restriction on the use of a driverʼs license on Aryeva. The court granted the prosecutorʼs request.

The accident occurred on November 27, 2022 in Kyiv. Yaryna Aryeva was driving a Volkswagen Polo under the influence of drugs, she was moving along Stepan Bandera Avenue in the direction of Bohatyrska Street. At an unregulated pedestrian crossing, Aryeva ran over a female pedestrian and received numerous injuries: fractures of the humerus and jaw with traumatic tooth extraction, limb fractures, closed brain injury and other injuries.