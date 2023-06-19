The court changed the preventive measure against a member of the Kyiv City Council Yaryna Aryeva, who hit a person

The Kyiv Court of Appeals changed the preventive measure of Kyiv City Council member Yaryna Aryeva, who is suspected of a road accident, to 24-hour house arrest with a bracelet.

The court partially satisfied the appeal of the prosecutorʼs office, annulled the decision of the court of first instance and adopted a new one, imposing a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

The suspect was also charged with the following duties: not to leave her place of residence without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court, to notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence, to hand over her passport for traveling abroad. The decision is valid until July 22, 2023.