The court changed the preventive measure against a member of the Kyiv City Council Yaryna Aryeva, who hit a person

The Kyiv Court of Appeals changed the preventive measure of Kyiv City Council member Yaryna Aryeva, who is suspected of a road accident, to 24-hour house arrest with a bracelet.
The court partially satisfied the appeal of the prosecutorʼs office, annulled the decision of the court of first instance and adopted a new one, imposing a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.
The suspect was also charged with the following duties: not to leave her place of residence without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court, to notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of a change of residence, to hand over her passport for traveling abroad. The decision is valid until July 22, 2023.
- On May 23, 2023, the law enforcement officers informed Aryeva of the suspicion of committing a traffic accident with serious consequences while under the influence of drugs. On the same day, the court ordered her to be placed under house arrest from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for a period of two months. The prosecutorʼs office filed an appeal against this decision with a request to additionally impose a temporary restriction on the use of a driverʼs license on Aryeva. The court granted the prosecutorʼs request.
- The accident occurred on November 27, 2022 in Kyiv. Yaryna Aryeva was driving a Volkswagen Polo under the influence of drugs, she was moving along Stepan Bandera Avenue in the direction of Bohatyrska Street. At an unregulated pedestrian crossing, Aryeva ran over a female pedestrian and received numerous injuries: fractures of the humerus and jaw with traumatic tooth extraction, limb fractures, closed brain injury and other injuries.
- Yaryna Aryeva is the daughter of the MP from "EU" Volodymyr Aryev. She became a deputy of the Kyiv City Council in 2020 at the age of 19. She has been a student since 2017.