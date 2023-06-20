The Franco-Italian air defense system SAMP/T is already operating in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron told Rai News that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system has been deployed and put on combat duty in Ukraine.

"I am happy to be able to announce, together with my Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni, that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system is now deployed and operational in Ukraine, where it protects key facilities and peopleʼs lives," Macron noted.

This is the first official confirmation that Ukraine received these anti-aircraft missile systems.

This air defense system is capable of destroying aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 150 km and at an altitude of up to 25 km. It can also work on ballistic missiles at a distance and height of up to 25 km. SAMP/T is the only European defense system with anti-ballistic capability.