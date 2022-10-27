Zelensky: Ukraine asked Italy for the SAMP-T air defense system

The Government of Ukraine submitted a request to Italy for the acquisition of SAMP-T air defense systems.

He stated this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

"Air defense systems are the biggest priority for us today. You know the reason of it. Because we want our people to come home from abroad so that their children can go to school, university, etc. But without protection, without air defense, we cannot ensure this. Very few countries produce anti-aircraft defenses — not only have them, but also produce them. Italy together with France and Germany produces SAMP-T complexes. And we need them," Zelensky noted.

He stated that he had already informed the Italian government about such needs.

The President added that Ukraine and Italy are developing a new level of relations.

"This happened during the government of Mario Draghi. This became possible thanks to him and the Italian society. We have built a very strong, strong relationship. And I donʼt want to destroy them. And I said that to Giorgia, and she said: “Yes, of course. I really support you and want to have a relationship on the same high level as it was. And I donʼt want to destroy them either," the president emphasized.

The SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex is manufactured by the French-Italian company Eurosam. Its key components are the Aster 30 missile and the Arabel multifunctional radar. The target detection range is up to 80 km. The air defense system has a minimum reaction time and a high rate of fire (eight missiles can be launched in 10 seconds).