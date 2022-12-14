France and Italy agreed to transfer SAMP-T air defense systems to Ukraine

France and Italy approved Ukraineʼs request for the supply of Mamba air defense systems (SAMP-T).

This was stated by the Ambassador of France to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsin during hearings in the National Assembly of France.

Currently, the last obstacles to this have been removed.

"France and Italy will provide Ukraine with the requested air defense equipment. This is a very persistent request of President Zelensky, and the Italians have confirmed to us that they are ready to fulfill it. In this way, we can meet their needs," the ambassador noted.