The air defense shot down more than 30 drones in the sky of Ukraine during a night attack

On the night of June 20, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 32 of 35 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The Russians launched them from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv region.

The Air Force writes about it.

Three dozen Shahed-136/131 shot down Air Force forces and equipment, and two more drones shot down units of the Ground Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

At night, the occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles — Iskander-M/S-300 missiles.

In the Kyiv region, non-residential structures and several private houses were damaged on the territory of one of the districts. There are no casualties.

Meanwhile, there were three hits to a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv. The ceiling between the floors was damaged, a fire broke out, but there were no casualties or injuries.