General Staff: The Russian army lost more than a thousand occupiers. The situation at the frontline

Over the past 24 hours, 45 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The Ukrainian military eliminated 1 010 occupiers — this is the largest number of Russian casualties in recent weeks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the directions of Yampolivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, Spirne, and to the west of Dibrova in the Donetsk region. Similarly, the offensive in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka of the Donetsk region near Bakhmut ended without success for the occupiers.

Also, the Russians continue to storm Avdiivka, but have no success. Ukrainian fighters repelled all attacks in the Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Pobyeda areas on the Maryinka direction, and on the Shakhtarsk area in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

The enemy is on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 15 strikes on areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. Units of missile troops and artillery destroyed three control points, ten areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, two ammunition warehouses, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, 15 artillery units in a firing position, three means of air defense and two more important objects of the occupiers.

In total, during the day, the Russians lost eight tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems, four anti-aircraft guns, two air defense vehicles, a helicopter, and other things.