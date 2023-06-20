At night, the occupiers massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Anti-aircraft defense worked, but there are hits

On the night of June 20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Anti-aircraft defense has worked in the Kyiv region, and there is a hit in Lviv.

In the airspace of Kyiv, anti-aircraft defense shot down about two dozen Shahed drones flying in waves and from different directions, the Kyiv City Military Administration writes.

In Lviv, a critical infrastructure object has already been hit. A fire broke out, but no one was injured, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi informed.

According to preliminary information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in total, air defense forces destroyed 28 Iranian Shahed attack drones out of 30 launched in Ukraine. At the same time, the Russians launched seven more S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings.