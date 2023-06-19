The Air Defense Forces destroyed all Russian targets during a night attack on Ukraine

Around two oʼclock in the morning, the Russian occupiers hit Odesa region with four Kalibr missiles. All of them were shot down by Air Defense Forces.

The occupiers also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with Shahed-136 and Orlan-10 drones. All enemy drones were shot down by the Air Defense Forces, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak informed.

In general, on the night of June 19, 2023, the enemy struck in the southern and eastern directions with four Kalibr cruise missiles and four Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.

Cruise missiles were launched from a submarine in the Black Sea, and kamikaze drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.