High Anti-Corruption Court arrested former deputy minister Vasyl Lozynskyi in the case of a $400,000 bribe

The High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure against the former deputy minister of infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi and arrested him with the right to a bail of 5 million hryvnias.
The court made its decision on June 19.
If Lozinsky posts bail, the court will release him and impose the following duties:
- to appear at every request to the investigator, prosecutor and court;
- not to leave Lviv without the permission of the investigator;
- to inform the investigator about a change in his place of residence and place of work;
- refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;
- to deposit all passports;
- wear an electronic bracelet.
On January 21, 2023, it became known that Vasyl Lozynsky was detained — he received a bribe of $400,000 for the purchase of generators. The next day, Lozynskyi was released and then sent under house arrest.
- On February 17, the Appellate Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court changed Vasyl Lozynskyiʼs preventive measure and sent him to the pre-trial detention center, and on March 21, he was again sent under 24-hour house arrest.