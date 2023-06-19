High Anti-Corruption Court arrested former deputy minister Vasyl Lozynskyi in the case of a $400,000 bribe

The High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure against the former deputy minister of infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi and arrested him with the right to a bail of 5 million hryvnias.

The court made its decision on June 19.

If Lozinsky posts bail, the court will release him and impose the following duties:

to appear at every request to the investigator, prosecutor and court;

not to leave Lviv without the permission of the investigator;

to inform the investigator about a change in his place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

to deposit all passports;

wear an electronic bracelet.

On January 21, 2023, it became known that Vasyl Lozynsky was detained — he received a bribe of $400,000 for the purchase of generators. The next day, Lozynskyi was released and then sent under house arrest.