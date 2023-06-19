The head of the Regional Military Administration: Mykolaiv region is no longer flooded

In the Mykolaiv region, the water that flooded part of the region has receded after Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim on the air of a nationwide telethon.

After the dam was blown up, 375 houses were flooded, but now the situation has stabilized.

Kim also noted that two bridges in the region, which were under water, survived and had already been opened for traffic.

"As for water quality and the epidemiological situation. Yes, we do tests every day, sow some E. coli. But it should be noted that this is also a seasonal story, because last year there were approximately the same indicators without flooding. That is, the situation is difficult, but seasonality is imposed. I believe that the situation will level off in the near future. The water has receded, we have 50 cm left in Snihurivka, but it is already below the critical point. We can say that Mykolaiv region is no longer flooded at all," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

The water level in the flooded territory of the Kherson region also continues to decrease, currently it is at the 80 cm mark.

Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Novohredneve, Blahodativka and some districts of Kherson remain flooded on the right bank. Approximately 843 houses are under water.

The situation on the occupied left bank of the region is not known for sure. The Russian occupation authorities do not allow the UN mission to the affected areas.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, 17 people were killed and another 31 people are considered missing from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam on the right bank. The occupying Russian authorities claimed 35 dead on the left bank.