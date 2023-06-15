Great Britain, the USA, Denmark and the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with air defense equipment

The Ministries of Defense of Denmark, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the Pentagon are working on new supplies of air defense to Ukraine.
This is stated in a joint statement of the countries, published on the website of the British government.
This initiative involves the delivery of hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and related systems. They have already started delivering the equipment. It should arrive in Ukraine within a few weeks.
- On June 13, at a meeting of the defense ministers of the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth £92 million.
- The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren stated on June 14 that the country is purchasing four VERA-EG radar systems worth $162 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses.