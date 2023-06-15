News

Great Britain, the USA, Denmark and the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with air defense equipment

Anna Kholodnova
The Ministries of Defense of Denmark, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the Pentagon are working on new supplies of air defense to Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement of the countries, published on the website of the British government.

This initiative involves the delivery of hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and related systems. They have already started delivering the equipment. It should arrive in Ukraine within a few weeks.