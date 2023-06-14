The Netherlands will strengthen Ukrainian air defense with radars worth more than $160 million

Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren said that the country is purchasing four VERA-EG radar systems worth $162 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.

These systems can detect, locate, track and identify land and sea targets. For example, they are able to detect so-called stealth military aircraft. At the same time, VERA itself remains "invisible".

Ollongren also announced that at the meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, the Netherlands will allocate $43 million to purchase and deliver equipment for Ukrainian air defense as soon as possible.

At the same time, the Netherlands is working on training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16. All members of the coalition develop the content of training courses, consulting, in particular, with Belgium, Luxembourg, Great Britain.