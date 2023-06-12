The Minister of Defense spoke about the priorities of the negotiations at the “Ramstein” meeting

A new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 15. This will be the 13th meeting of the group.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov informed that at this meeting, Ukraine will discuss the details of the "aircraft coalition".

It is about the training of pilots, technicians and engineers who will be engaged in aircraft maintenance.

"This is a very complex system. Specific issues will be discussed with the teams of the defense ministries of the Netherlands, Denmark, the USA and other countries that have joined this coalition," Reznikov noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation included representatives of the Air Force.

"Commander of the Air Force, General Mykola Oleschuk, has assigned his responsible officers who oversee pilot training and logistical issues," the minister added.

"Further — everything related to air defense, ammunition shells, artillery. Our priorities have not changed. This war is a war of resources. Resources means not only weapons, but also the ability to repair and maintain them and everything related to this. Therefore, the opening of various types of hubs for repairing and equipping equipment is an important issue for us. Both on the territory of Ukraine, together with partners, and in friendly border countries," Reznikov emphasized.