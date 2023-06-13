News

The Minister of Defense of Great Britain announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine

Anna Kholodnova
Great Britain on Tuesday announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth £92 million, SkyNews writes.

This became known at the meeting of the defense ministers of the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF)

The British government said that this transferred equipment would increase Ukraineʼs ability to "protect its critical national infrastructure, the civilian population and front-line military".