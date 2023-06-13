The Minister of Defense of Great Britain announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine

Great Britain on Tuesday announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth £92 million, SkyNews writes.
This became known at the meeting of the defense ministers of the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF)
The British government said that this transferred equipment would increase Ukraineʼs ability to "protect its critical national infrastructure, the civilian population and front-line military".
- JEF is a group that includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Great Britain.
- On May 16, Britain announced the start of an international coalition of countries that will train Ukrainian pilots to fly fourth-generation Western fighter jets, including the F-16. The coalition included the USA, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and Portugal. Pilot training will begin in the coming months.