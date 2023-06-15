NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 has already begun

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters has already begun.

This was reported by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 15 during a conversation with journalists before the Ramstein meeting.

"It is already clear that the training has started, and then we will be able to provide the planes. Because there will be ready pilots who can control them," Stoltenberg noted.

A total of 530 pilots will undergo training.

On June 15, a meeting in the Rammstein format began in Brussels. Today, almost 50 defense ministers will discuss the "aircraft coalition", the training of Ukrainian pilots and the opening of hubs for the repair of equipment.