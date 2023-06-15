The Minister of Defense of South Africa stated that there is no need to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia via the “Lady R” ship

The Minister of Defense of South Africa Thandi Modise stated that there was no need for a commission that was going to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia through the ship “Lady R”.

This is reported by the South African publication Eyewitness News.

The Minister answered the questions of the MPs within the peace and security group, where she was again questioned about the mooring of the Russian ship. Modise stated that in December 2022, weapons were not loaded onto the ship, but weapons that South Africa ordered back in 2018 were shipped.

"We didnʼt do anything wrong. We ordered and received the batch," the Minister of Defense noted. She added that there is no need for the investigation initiated by the president.

"We donʼt need a judicial commission of inquiry to tell us what we know or what we donʼt know," Modise added.