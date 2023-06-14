In Iraq, hundreds of fighters were trained to participate in the Russian war against Ukraine

Almost 600 fighters were trained in Iraq to participate in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

"Babel" was informed by intelligence sources that their training is already over. These are fighters from Hash al-Shaabi, who fought on the side of the Iraqi government against the Islamic State, and later came under the direct influence of Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

At the same time, the search for those willing to take part in the war continues in the country. Recruiters conduct an open advertising campaign, and on the streets of Baghdad you can see propaganda posters about "joint victory".

Hash al-Shaabi is a coalition of disparate "peopleʼs militias" created in 2014 by the Iraqi government to counter the Islamic State. The United States has recognized some leaders of groups that are part of "Hash al-Shaabi" as terrorists.