The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a detachment of Libyans and Syrians in Popasna. In total, there are up to 500 such mercenaries in Donbas

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that in the east, Armed Forces of Ukraine fighters killed a detachment of Libyans and Syrians.

He told Radio NV about it.

"Today we have photos of these people who were killed in the city of Popasna, Luhansk region [...]. The detachment was completely destroyed. It was small — about 20-25 people. It is difficult to say how many of them roam Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which have been partially occupied since 2014. But I donʼt think there are thousands of them. It can be 300-500 people", Danilov said.

He added that the destroyed mercenaries were part of Wagnerʼs Private Military Company.