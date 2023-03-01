Palestinians living in Lebanon agree to fight in Ukraine on the side of Russia for $350.

This was reported by sources in the Lebanese Security Service, writes The Jerusalem Post.

Most of those who agreed to fight in Ukraine are under the age of 53, as those born after 1969 do not have proper registration in Lebanon. As a result, the Lebanese government is unable to monitor the movement of Palestinian mercenaries to Ukraine. Most of them come to the front from Ain al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, located near the port city of Sidon. They are recruited by activists associated with the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon.

According to media reports, these mercenaries are members of the Fatah political party, as well as other organizations such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

An interlocutor from the Lebanese Security Service also noted that the recruitment of Palestinians and other people is being coordinated by the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. Also, according to the source, Hezbollah is recruiting drone operators and people with experience in guerrilla warfare to help the Russians.

It is not known exactly how many Palestinians are fighting in Ukraine on the side of Russia, but it is believed that the Russians have already sent approximately 300 such fighters to the front.

There is also information that another group of about 100 mercenaries is being formed in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, which will go to Russia in the near future.