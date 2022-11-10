Middle East Eye: Russia sent more than 500 Syrian fighters to the war in Ukraine

Russia has sent more than 500 Syrian fighters to Ukraine. They mainly perform non-combat tasks (for example, guarding facilities in Luhansk and Donetsk).

This was reported to Middle East Eye by sources in regional intelligence.

According to their data, experienced fighters were recruited mainly from government units supported and trained by Russia. These include the 25th Special Forces Division, known as the Tiger Forces, the Fifth Corps, and the Liva al-Quds, which is made up primarily of Palestinian Syrians.

A representative of the Syrian government said on condition of anonymity that Russia recruited Syrians, including former rebels, through its special services and the PMC "Wagner".

In March, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Kremlin had received more than 16 000 applications from representatives of Middle Eastern countries for assistance in the war against Ukraine. However, international observers perceived this statement as an attempt to scare Ukraine and other European countries.

A representative of the Syrian government told reporters that approximately a thousand Syrian fighters were brought to Russia for training, but only half of them went to Ukraine.

He added that the main task of the Syrian fighters is to secure the districts, but they can be called to the front if there is an urgent need.

"Syrians do not take part in real hostilities, they mainly function as logistical support near the front line. However, a small number of them work in the artillery," the official noted.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Great Britain, since September, nine fighters of the Liva al-Quds and Tiger Forces have been killed in Ukraine. However, a Syrian government official said the number of dead was much higher — at least 50 militants.