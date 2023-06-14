The US Senate blocks the sale of HIMARS batteries to Hungary because it does not approve of Sweden joining NATO

The US Republican Senator James Risch is blocking a $735 million arms sale to Hungary, including 24 HIMARS batteries, as Budapest blocks Swedenʼs bid to join NATO.

The Washington Post (WP) writes about it.

In a comment to the publication, an American official said that Hungary will be able to buy a package of weapons from the United States only after allowing Sweden to join NATO.

This position of the senator confirms that Washington is increasing dissatisfaction with Hungary and its position, writes WP. Recently, relations between the countries have become tense, in particular due to Budapestʼs blocking of aid to Ukraine.

All major arms sales require clearance and approval from the chairman and senior members of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees before the State Department publicly announces the sale. Rischʼs position prevents the State Department from moving forward with the sale process.