The US Senate blocks the sale of HIMARS batteries to Hungary because it does not approve of Sweden joining NATO

The US Republican Senator James Risch is blocking a $735 million arms sale to Hungary, including 24 HIMARS batteries, as Budapest blocks Swedenʼs bid to join NATO.
The Washington Post (WP) writes about it.
In a comment to the publication, an American official said that Hungary will be able to buy a package of weapons from the United States only after allowing Sweden to join NATO.
This position of the senator confirms that Washington is increasing dissatisfaction with Hungary and its position, writes WP. Recently, relations between the countries have become tense, in particular due to Budapestʼs blocking of aid to Ukraine.
All major arms sales require clearance and approval from the chairman and senior members of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees before the State Department publicly announces the sale. Rischʼs position prevents the State Department from moving forward with the sale process.
- Hungary is a member of NATO and the EU, so it has an influence on the decisions of the blocs. The Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blocked some European defense aid to Ukraine, is blocking sanctions packages and deepening energy ties with Russia.
- At the same time, the Hungarian parliament abstained from voting for Swedenʼs accession to NATO. Orban says relations between Hungary and Sweden must improve before Stockholmʼs membership bid is approved by Budapest. As you know, Sweden criticizes Hungaryʼs policy of rapprochement with Russia.
- Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, Sweden and Finland renounced their neutrality — both countries submitted applications to join NATO. On April 4, 2023, Finland officially became the 31st member of the Alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 4 that Sweden has fulfilled all Turkeyʼs requirements for joining the Alliance.