The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the ideologist of "Russian Peace", the head of the pro-Kremlin organization "Eurasian Movement" Oleksandr Duhin.
This was reported in the press service of SBU.
In his numerous speeches, printed editions and publications, he has been denying the existence of Ukraine as a state for more than 10 years and calling for its armed capture by the Russian army. At the beginning of the full-scale war, Duhin was one of the first to publicly support the occupiers and justify their war crimes against Ukraine.
He also openly promoted the idea of genocide of Ukrainians, as well as the destruction of Ukrainian civil infrastructure. The SBU conducted language and linguistic examinations that confirmed this. Dugin is suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);
- Part 2. Art. 442 (genocide).
He is currently hiding from justice on the territory of Russia, so SBU is working to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.
- On the evening of August 20, 2022, a car exploded in the suburbs of Moscow, in which the daughter of the Russian philosopher and ideologist of the "Russian peace" Oleksandr Duhin, Daria Duhina was. She died on the spot. 29-year-old Daria worked as a journalist and supported Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In March 2022, it was added to the US sanctions list, and in June it came under the sanctions of Great Britain.
- The Russian FSB accused Ukrainian citizen Nataliia Vovk of murdering Daria Duhina, who allegedly left for Estonia with her daughter after the car was blown up. The FSB stated that Vovk served in “Azov”. The National Guard of Ukraine denied this.
- Ukraine officially denies its involvement in Duhinaʼs murder. The Presidentʼs Office has repeatedly said that its liquidation has no practical significance — Duhin is nobody for Ukraine.