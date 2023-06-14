SBU declared the suspicion to the ideologist of the “Russian peace” Oleksandr Duhin

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the ideologist of "Russian Peace", the head of the pro-Kremlin organization "Eurasian Movement" Oleksandr Duhin.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

In his numerous speeches, printed editions and publications, he has been denying the existence of Ukraine as a state for more than 10 years and calling for its armed capture by the Russian army. At the beginning of the full-scale war, Duhin was one of the first to publicly support the occupiers and justify their war crimes against Ukraine.

He also openly promoted the idea of genocide of Ukrainians, as well as the destruction of Ukrainian civil infrastructure. The SBU conducted language and linguistic examinations that confirmed this. Dugin is suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 2. Art. 442 (genocide).

He is currently hiding from justice on the territory of Russia, so SBU is working to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.