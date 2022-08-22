”Azov” and the National Guard denied the statement of the FSB regarding the suspect in the murder of the daughter of the ideologue of “Russian World” Dugin

The National Guard of Ukraine denied the statement of the FSB about the alleged involvement of the Azov Regiment in the murder of the daughter of the ideologue of "Russian World" Oleksandr Dugin Darya.

In the statement of the National Guard, it is said that the citizen of Ukraine Vovk Natalia Pavlivna, who was named in the Russian Federation as the perpetrator of Duginaʼs murder, never served in Azov. With such statements, the occupiers are trying to justify among their citizens the previous decision to recognize Azov as a terrorist organization, showing Russians "crimes committed by Azov" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Azov regiment itself also refutes the statement of the FSB.

"The woman whose name and military ID was published by the FSB in its report on the investigation of the terrorist attack against the daughter of the Russian propagandist Dugin has nothing to do with the Azov regiment and never belonged to our unit," the regiment said.

The so-called document was called another "business card of Yarosh", and the blowing up of Duginaʼs car itself was a preparation for the "tribunal" over the captured Azovians from Azovstal.

"After all, in this way, Russia warms up the public opinion of its citizens regarding the "necessity" of such a court," Azov explained.