The "Azov" regiment reacted to its recognition as a "terrorist organization" in Russia. The regimentʼs statement says that the Russian Federation is thus trying to "justify" the mass murder of "Azov" prisoners of war in Olenivka.

"After the public execution of prisoners of war of the Azov regiment in Olenivka, Russia is looking for new reasons and explanations for its war crimes. The Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a "terrorist organization." We call on the US State Department and authorized bodies of other states that consider themselves civilized to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist state! For many years, Russia has been proving this status with its daily actions. Its army and special services commit war crimes every day. Connivance or silence in these crimes is complicity!" — said in the statement.

The regiment asks the whole world to unite against the terrorist state.