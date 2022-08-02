The Intelligence: Ukraine has not received official lists of prisoners who died in Olenivka

Ukraine still has not received the official lists of prisoners of war who died in Olenivka, said representative of the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov.

"The coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war immediately appealed to the Russian Federation to provide lists of those killed and wounded as a result of this terrorist attack, which was committed by the occupiers, as well as to return the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian defenders. The Russians have not yet provided official answers within the framework of international law and the Geneva Convention," he stated on the air of the national telethon.