Russia accused a Ukrainian woman of murdering the daughter of the ideologist of “Russian Peace”, Oleksandr Dugin

The Russian FSB reported on the "uncovering" of the murder of Daria Dugina, whose car exploded on the road near Moscow on August 20.

This was reported in the center of public relations of the FSB, writes TASS.

According to their data, "the perpetrator of the crime is a citizen of Ukraine, Vovk Nataliya Pavlivna, born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter Shaban Sofya Mykhailivna."

The special service claims that "the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services."

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated on the air of the telethon that Ukraine was not involved in the bombing of the Russian propagandist Dugina.