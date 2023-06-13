In Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured due to Russian missile strikes increased to 36. 11 people died

According to updated data, the number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih due to rocket attacks by Russians on June 13 has increased. 36 people were injured. Of them, 12 are in hospital, ten are in serious condition.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

11 people died, including a 17-year-old boy.

During the day of June 13, the occupiers also hit Nikopol twice with heavy artillery. A 35-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. She will be treated at home. Four high-rise buildings, a library and a gas pipeline were damaged.