In Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured due to Russian missile strikes increased to 36. 11 people died

According to updated data, the number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih due to rocket attacks by Russians on June 13 has increased. 36 people were injured. Of them, 12 are in hospital, ten are in serious condition.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.
11 people died, including a 17-year-old boy.
During the day of June 13, the occupiers also hit Nikopol twice with heavy artillery. A 35-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. She will be treated at home. Four high-rise buildings, a library and a gas pipeline were damaged.
- On the night of June 13, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. According to regional military administration, a five-story residential building, private enterprises and several other objects came under enemy fire.
- At night, Russia also attacked Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipro with air-launched missiles launched by strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, and Shahed-type kamikaze drones. The targets were civilian objects.