Overnight, Russia fired 14 X-101/555 cruise missiles over Ukraine

On the night of June 13, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukrainian cities using air-based cruise missiles launched by strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, as well as Shahed kamikaze drones, the General Staff reported.

In Kharkiv, drones attacked civil infrastructure objects, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

A utility company in the Kyiv district and a warehouse in Saltivsky district were damaged, where a fire broke out as a result of the explosion. All relevant services work at the "strike" locations.

In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians fired missiles at several peaceful objects, including a five-story building.

"All emergency services are working, extinguishing fires is over. The ambulance is providing assistance, there are victims in extremely serious condition, there are probably people under the rubble," Oleksandr Vilkul informed.

Kyiv was also attacked by the enemy with X-101/555 cruise missiles.

According to the information of the head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA) Serhiy Popko, all enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were successfully destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.

"Currently, no information has been received regarding victims or destruction," he noted.