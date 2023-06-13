The Russians hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket — there are casualties

On the night of June 13, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih and hit a five-story residential building and other civilian buildings. There are people under the rubble.

At least six people died.

Apartments from the first to the fifth floor are on fire. The fire covered 700 square meters.

Three more victims are at a private enterprise, which was also hit by a rocket. There are probably people under the rubble of the gutted warehouse. Rescuers are looking for them. 6 cars were damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak informed.

"Another terrorist act by the Russians in the housing sector. At night. Treacherously. Cruelly. There are dead and wounded," wrote Lysak and called on residents not to rush to publish photos and comment on events, and not to ignore air raid signals.

Four more people were injured in other locations, where a building and a car were on fire. There is also infrastructure damage in the rescue unit.