The United States will provide $325 million in military aid to Ukraine. What is included in the new package

The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million. It includes:

ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;

anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;

155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

15 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

10 Stryker armored personnel carriers;

Javelin systems;

tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

AT-4 anti-tank systems;

more than 22 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;

explosive munitions to remove obstacles;

means of supporting tactical secure communication;

spare parts and other field equipment.

The Pentagon assures that the US will continue to work with its allies and partners to meet Ukraineʼs battlefield and long-term defense needs.