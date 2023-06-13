The United States will provide $325 million in military aid to Ukraine. What is included in the new package

The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million. It includes:
- ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;
- anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;
- 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- 15 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;
- 10 Stryker armored personnel carriers;
- Javelin systems;
- tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);
- AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- more than 22 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;
- explosive munitions to remove obstacles;
- means of supporting tactical secure communication;
- spare parts and other field equipment.
The Pentagon assures that the US will continue to work with its allies and partners to meet Ukraineʼs battlefield and long-term defense needs.
- Earlier, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the administration of US President Joe Biden is likely to provide the Defense Forces of Ukraine with armor-piercing projectiles with depleted uranium. You can find out what depleted uranium is here.
- On the same day, Great Britain also announced a new package of military aid. It promises to provide equipment worth £92 million.