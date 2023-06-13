American lawmakers are calling for “the USA — Africa” summit to be moved from South Africa because of its connections with Russia

In the US Congress, there is a call to move the AGOA US-African trade summit from South Africa to another country — as lawmakers say, due to South Africaʼs "deepening military relations" with Russia.

Reuters writes about it.

South Africa plans to host a summit in Johannesburg to discuss a special trade program between Washington and African countries.

In a letter to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other officials, the members of Congress said that South Africa could lose its trade privileges with the US due to its ties with the Russian Federation, and also noted that they were concerned "that the holding of the AGOA forum in 2023 in Johannesburg would be an indirect confirmation of the harmful South Africaʼs support for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine".

At the same time, Washington has not yet decided to move the summit to another place.